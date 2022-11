Plaine Corail

We are spending a few days in Rodrigues, a small slightly wild, slightly rough autonomous island belonging to Mauritius. This is the arrivals section at the little airport as seen from the tarmac as one gets off the small propellor-driven plane.

I love the rustic quaint simplicity of everything about this island, and the ‘off-the-beaten-path’ life starts right here. Off the map, off the exhausting treadmill and neverending onslaught of commercialization.

Wonderful.