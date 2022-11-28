Previous
Sheepish Surprise by cocokinetic
Sheepish Surprise

I was walking a shortcut through some untended vegetation to reach a nearby shop, and a sheep appeared out of the brambles.

They pretty much walk wild here, you see them scampering along the hills, paths, gardens, hotel grounds, outside little shops, beaches, and roads along with goats and chickens and cows.

Rodrigues Island.
Karen

