Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
194 / 365
Sheepish Surprise
I was walking a shortcut through some untended vegetation to reach a nearby shop, and a sheep appeared out of the brambles.
They pretty much walk wild here, you see them scampering along the hills, paths, gardens, hotel grounds, outside little shops, beaches, and roads along with goats and chickens and cows.
Rodrigues Island.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
617
photos
0
followers
0
following
53% complete
View this month »
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Latest from all albums
205
206
214
207
215
193
194
216
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
KinetiStuff
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th November 2022 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close