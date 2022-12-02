Previous
Lady in Red by cocokinetic
198 / 365

Lady in Red

The beautifully vibrant red flowers of a hibiscus plant.
Port Mathurin, Rodrigues.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
