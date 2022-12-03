Previous
Seeing Through a Trap by cocokinetic
199 / 365

Seeing Through a Trap

I thought I'd try the technique of ‘shooting a photo through something’. A few of these traps that the fishermen use were lying around on the beach and I tried shooting the sky, sea, and beach through one of them.

Le Fumier, Pte Coton, Rodrigues.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

