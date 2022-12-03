Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
199 / 365
Seeing Through a Trap
I thought I'd try the technique of ‘shooting a photo through something’. A few of these traps that the fishermen use were lying around on the beach and I tried shooting the sky, sea, and beach through one of them.
Le Fumier, Pte Coton, Rodrigues.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
631
photos
0
followers
0
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Latest from all albums
196
219
211
197
198
212
220
199
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
KinetiStuff
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
1st December 2022 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close