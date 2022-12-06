Previous
Palm Shadow by cocokinetic
202 / 365

Palm Shadow

Midday palm-frond shadows on the stony ground in front of our room.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
55% complete

