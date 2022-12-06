Sign up
202 / 365
Palm Shadow
Midday palm-frond shadows on the stony ground in front of our room.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
55% complete
Photo Details
Album
KinetiStuff
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th December 2022 12:52pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
