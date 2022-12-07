Previous
Deliberations by cocokinetic
Deliberations

I was parked at a traffic light, observing the passers-by going about their daily business. I saw two women discussing something that had caught their interest on the other side of the street. I couldn’t help wondering what they were mulling over.
