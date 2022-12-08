Previous
Palm Tree Seeds by cocokinetic
Palm Tree Seeds

These branches of palm tree seeds were lying amongst a pile of leaves and other garden refuse on the side of the road, waiting to be collected and discarded. They are a bit withered and faded, but I still found a certain beauty in them.
8th December 2022

Karen

@cocokinetic
Photo Details

