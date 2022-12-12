Sign up
207 / 365
Coconut Shade
A coconut tree’s fronds shadow splayed out on the gravel of a parking space
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Hi, I'm Karen, and I live with my husband on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean. I'm just under a year into photography,...
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
KinetiStuff
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2022 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
