208 / 365
Leaves and Petals
A French Rose growing in a flower bed outside my doctor’s consultation rooms.
Location: Grand Baie
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Hi, I'm Karen, and I live with my husband on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean. I'm just under a year into photography,...
11
KinetiStuff
iPhone 14 Pro Max
13th December 2022 2:44pm
