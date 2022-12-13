Previous
Next
Leaves and Petals by cocokinetic
208 / 365

Leaves and Petals

A French Rose growing in a flower bed outside my doctor’s consultation rooms.
Location: Grand Baie
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Hi, I’m Karen, and I live with my husband on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean. I’m just under a year into photography,...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise