Word Games

Just a quirk of daily life I like to look for. (I tend to do that a lot whilst taking photographs.)

This sign just cracks me up. Someone went to a whole lot of bother to reassemble the broken thing, which makes no sense at all now.

When it was once upon a time intact, it would probably have read: Accés Interdit. Terrain Privé.

(It doesn't look as if the French accents on the e’s were there to begin with. though.)