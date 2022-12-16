Sign up
211 / 365
Cement Delivery
I was watching this construction worker carting these bags of cement back and forth, back and forth, and took a moment to appreciate the hard physical labour that construction work entails. Not an easy job.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Hi, I’m Karen, and I live with my husband on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean. I’m just under a year into photography,...
Photo Details
Album
KinetiStuff
Camera
Firstlight
Taken
16th December 2022 1:28pm
