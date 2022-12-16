Previous
Next
Cement Delivery by cocokinetic
211 / 365

Cement Delivery

I was watching this construction worker carting these bags of cement back and forth, back and forth, and took a moment to appreciate the hard physical labour that construction work entails. Not an easy job.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Hi, I’m Karen, and I live with my husband on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean. I’m just under a year into photography,...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise