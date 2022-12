Walking the Potatoes

Stuck once again in traffic, I watched this lorry pull up and zip into the most improbable of spaces. Then a guy leaped out, yanked a bag of potatoes off the lorry, and sauntered off to who knows where. There are no vegetable sellers in that area, just a couple of nondescript phone shops and little odds-and-end stores.

A day in the life! Quite magical, really.