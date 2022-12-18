Sign up
213 / 365
A Slinky of Trolleys
The trolleys from a shopping mall's supermarket go up the travelator back to the supermarket’s trolley base after being collected from the ground-floor parking lot.
Location: La Croisette, Grand Baie
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Hi, I'm Karen, and I live with my husband on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean.
