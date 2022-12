Water from the Gods

Unripe coconuts on our coconut trees. It's at this stage they have coconut water, absolutely delicious stuff when drank fresh from the coconut. When they get older, say in a month or so, they gradually lose that water and start developing coconut meat. This is soft and creamy at first, and after yet another few weeks, the coconuts turn brown and dry; inside is the hard crunchy layer of fresh coconut.