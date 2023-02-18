Shed Shutter

As I walked past this shed, something bothered me about this shutter. So I stopped and had a closer look. It appears as if there was a square hole hacked into the corrugated iron which didn't quite fit the vertical shape of the shutter, so a crooked little horizontal ‘cap’ was bent over on the top to make the shutter fit in.



Then it struck me what had made me look twice without really knowing why; the shutter opens the wrong way. Surely the shutter should've been turned around so that the hinges are on the left?

