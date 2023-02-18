Previous
Shed Shutter by cocokinetic
Shed Shutter

As I walked past this shed, something bothered me about this shutter. So I stopped and had a closer look. It appears as if there was a square hole hacked into the corrugated iron which didn't quite fit the vertical shape of the shutter, so a crooked little horizontal ‘cap’ was bent over on the top to make the shutter fit in.

Then it struck me what had made me look twice without really knowing why; the shutter opens the wrong way. Surely the shutter should've been turned around so that the hinges are on the left?
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. At the moment,...
