Wall Shadows

The spotlight we have on at night shone through the window, creating this shadow on the adjacent inner wall. I’ve forgotten the name of this type of slat window in English. We know them here as ‘nako’. I know they are not much in use anymore. I love them. They are ultra convenient to use in rainy weather.



(We have have an older house, I think it's well over 50 years old. Still solid and sturdy and a pleasing interesting design, but the maintenance is a nightmare. A lot of the building materials and extra fittings used back then are now no longer available, so there’s a fair bit of ‘make-do and make a plan’ that goes on here at home. I doubt very much that the circle-and-stick burglar bars seen in the photograph are still in existence commercially. Most newer buildings don’t have burglar bars installed now, anyway - it’s practically all burglar alarms and security companies.)



