Raindrops on a Banana Leaf

A banana tree fell over our bedroom verandah wall, and the big textured leaves were splayed all over the steps. I took the opportunity to capture a shot of a leaf before my husband got started on trying to right the tree.



There’s a bunch of still-green bananas on the tree, and I think the weight of these bananas combined with the rain weakened one side of the tree’s roots enough for it to topple over.