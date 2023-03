Rainbow Challenge - Day 1 Yellow

I was crawling at seemingly minus-1000kph behind this truck carrying yellow tubing on its way to a construction site today. The going was so slow that I could take a photograph while driving. At one time I was convinced those tubes would roll clean off the truck.



I used spot colour here to keep the yellow colour for the pipes/tubes and turn the rest of the photo into a tinted BW image.



I think it works. Maybe. Sort of. Sort of maybe. lol.