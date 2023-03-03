Previous
Next
Rainbow Challenge - Day 3 Blue by cocokinetic
281 / 365

Rainbow Challenge - Day 3 Blue

Woman with blue cap is my camera capture from earlier on today; I changed the shop-window background in PhotoRoom to something more appealing.

(To me, anyway. I'd rather look at distressed wood than a shop window with big yellow SALE! stickers plastered all over it.)
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
this blue is great too! I like it!
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise