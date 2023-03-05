Rainbow Challenge Day 5 - Pink

A woman on her way to the temple during a religious festival. The piercings are part of the whole ritual. Women tend to do the piercings mildly; to see the men with their numerous hooks pierced into their chest and back with lemons hanging from each hook is quite mindblowing.



This lady is pierced through her cheek, through her tongue and the needle then comes out through her other cheek near the corner of her mouth. She therefore cannot smile or talk. There is a chain that is hooked into the skin of her temples that seems to cradle that long needle.



She’s carrying milk in that ornately wrapped container on her head which the women take to the temple as an offering to the gods who they are honouring during this festival.



There were a real throng of people, and she saw me standing on the side of the road with my camera; she very kindly stopped, looked at me and indicated that I could take her photograph. I was very touched - she was after all in the midst of a great deal of chanting, singing and dancing fervour. I'm grateful she gave me a second of her time and attention.



A lot of unwanted busy-ness in the original image, which I have removed in Picsart.