Rainbow Challenge - Day 6 Red

I focused on the lock area of this door, because I wondered just how effective this setup would be. If you take into consideration the mishmash of pieces of wood added in here and there, surely it can’t be all that sturdy. There’s even a screw missing from the lock. And a very discernible gap in the adjoining wood pieces. And yet it looked as if it was in use, this door. There were boxes packed nearby, and footprints on the threshold. The red paint job looks fantastic, the door looks as if it's been newly painted.