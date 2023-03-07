Freddy’s Rain

Mauritius came face to face (or rather, ground to sky) with a rather angry and irate mob of clouds yesterday - it really came down in raging bucketfuls for two or three hours, a wild ride of a tropical torrential rainstorm. It’s awfully unstable in the atmosphere at the moment. I simply love the sound of driving rain and thunder, however, so although there was a fair amount of generalised flooding and traffic mayhem, I was quite enthralled with this marvellous manifestation of the natural way of things.