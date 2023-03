Freddy’s Rain

Mauritius came face to face (or rather, ground to sky) with a rather angry and irate mob of clouds yesterday - it really came down in raging bucketfuls for two or three hours, a wild ride of a tropical torrential rainstorm. It’s awfully unstable in the atmosphere at the moment. I simply love the sound of driving rain and thunder, however, so although there was a fair amount of generalised flooding and traffic mayhem, I was quite enthralled with this marvellous manifestation of the natural way of things.Freddy https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/weather/record-breaking-cyclone-freddy-the-longest-lasting-tropical-system-recorded/77-12482f77-185d-4e8b-a5e5-a553cb0999e7 is becoming quite the historical cyclone, and his continuing presence in the Mozambique Channel, plus a low pressure area forming next to us, plus a high pressure zone coming in off the southern coast of Africa is causing all kinds of tempestuous thundery humid weather.