Previous
Next
Freddy’s Rain by cocokinetic
285 / 365

Freddy’s Rain

Mauritius came face to face (or rather, ground to sky) with a rather angry and irate mob of clouds yesterday - it really came down in raging bucketfuls for two or three hours, a wild ride of a tropical torrential rainstorm. It’s awfully unstable in the atmosphere at the moment. I simply love the sound of driving rain and thunder, however, so although there was a fair amount of generalised flooding and traffic mayhem, I was quite enthralled with this marvellous manifestation of the natural way of things.

Freddy https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/weather/record-breaking-cyclone-freddy-the-longest-lasting-tropical-system-recorded/77-12482f77-185d-4e8b-a5e5-a553cb0999e7 is becoming quite the historical cyclone, and his continuing presence in the Mozambique Channel, plus a low pressure area forming next to us, plus a high pressure zone coming in off the southern coast of Africa is causing all kinds of tempestuous thundery humid weather.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

MONTSERRAT
Waouh, très recherché 👏👏
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise