Rainbow Challenge Day 9 - Green by cocokinetic
Rainbow Challenge Day 9 - Green

A juvenile pomegranate on a pomegranate tree that appeared in our backyard a couple of years ago.

We have several fruit trees that were not purposely planted; these fruit trees as well as plants and flowers just magically pop up by themselves.

Bird droppings are probably the main reason for this, although there are undoubtedly other factors at play as well.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
