Rainbow Challenge Day 10 - Blue

A barrier behind the bus stop situated right next to Grand Baie’s Coast Guard’s quarters, with the Coast Guard’s Mauritian flag partially covered by tree leaves.



The wall underneath the blue pillars runs parallel to the seashore right up close to it with waves slapping against the wall at times, and everything here needs a good solid coat of paint.



Salt, sea, heat, heavy vegetation, damp and humidity - it’s almost impossible to keep seaside things crisp and pristine with those factors at play 24 hours a day. Luxury hotels, resorts and spas etc have a constant maintenance battle on their hands.