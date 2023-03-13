Previous
Next
Rainbow Challenge Day 13 - Red by cocokinetic
292 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 13 - Red

A sketch on the side of a fisherman’s pirogue, or skiff, that had been pulled up onto the beach out of the water because of the fairly bad weather we’re having lately.

Reflecting on the sketch, it might be an artistic rendition of a barracuda, because of the large teeth.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to this site April 2022, but opened up...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise