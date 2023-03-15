Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 15 - Yellow by cocokinetic
294 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 15 - Yellow

Numbers on an oil drum at the garage. (And yet another nail! Or rather, this time it’s a screw. I’m starting to get a bit spooked by all these nails and screws I see around me lately.)

And I was at the garage because? Because my car had a flat tyre, because a nail had pierced the tyre.

No kidding.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to this site April 2022, but opened up...
Photo Details

