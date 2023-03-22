Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 22 - Yellow by cocokinetic
Rainbow Challenge Day 22 - Yellow

Broom and mop seen in the public toilet area at the mall. I quite like the varying textures. I wonder what that white stringy stuff is. Maybe from the bristles of the broom?
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great colour and textures
March 22nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
your edit of this is so fantastic!
March 22nd, 2023  
