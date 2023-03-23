Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 23 - Green by cocokinetic
302 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 23 - Green

A scene in one of the backstreet shops. The guy who was revamping the shop is an urban artist, and I love the way he used an oil drum as a canvas for his shark.

I aplied a green pop art filter on the image.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023
Photo Details

