Rainbow Challenge Day 24 - Blue

The blue car and background are both from the same shot, but I separated them from each other, and applied different effects to each. I kept the car the original colour, and the background’s trees and flowers morphed into some kind of fuzzy twirly swirl business.

Just a bit of editing fun. I’m flat on my back with bronchitis, so this kind of stuff helps keep my mind off my breathing woes. It keeps my mind off everything, actually! Not always a good thing, as things I should be doing just stay in limbo and never seem to get done.