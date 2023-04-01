Previous
Next
SS - 1 by cocokinetic
311 / 365

SS - 1

I’ll do the single subject challenge using my car (in various places, states, conditions and settings) in the starring role, and the Hipstamatic app as the cameraman.

I like small, discreet and simple cars. The older and plainer the better; if I bang it around a bit, which I tend to do, it’s not a major crises. My car has seen me through some interesting times in even more interesting places and conditions, and I feel it offers the basis for a promising storybook in the month ahead.

I will leave the photo as it is, no editing, and let Hipstamatic choose its filters and styles etc. Might come up with some zany-looking car images ;-)

To start off with, I’ll go for a bland back view capture of the car, and Hipstamatic produced a reasonably normal BW offering, so I’ll go with that.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47768/single-subject-april-2023-edition
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise