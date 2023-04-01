I’ll do the single subject challenge using my car (in various places, states, conditions and settings) in the starring role, and the Hipstamatic app as the cameraman.I like small, discreet and simple cars. The older and plainer the better; if I bang it around a bit, which I tend to do, it’s not a major crises. My car has seen me through some interesting times in even more interesting places and conditions, and I feel it offers the basis for a promising storybook in the month ahead.I will leave the photo as it is, no editing, and let Hipstamatic choose its filters and styles etc. Might come up with some zany-looking car images ;-)To start off with, I’ll go for a bland back view capture of the car, and Hipstamatic produced a reasonably normal BW offering, so I’ll go with that.