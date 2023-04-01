I’ll do the single subject challenge using my car (in various places, states, conditions and settings) in the starring role, and the Hipstamatic app as the cameraman.
I like small, discreet and simple cars. The older and plainer the better; if I bang it around a bit, which I tend to do, it’s not a major crises. My car has seen me through some interesting times in even more interesting places and conditions, and I feel it offers the basis for a promising storybook in the month ahead.
I will leave the photo as it is, no editing, and let Hipstamatic choose its filters and styles etc. Might come up with some zany-looking car images ;-)
To start off with, I’ll go for a bland back view capture of the car, and Hipstamatic produced a reasonably normal BW offering, so I’ll go with that.