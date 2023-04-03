Sign up
313 / 365
SS - 3
Parked on the beach with a sleeping stray dog keeping it company. The beaches are full of stray dogs; quite a few are fed and looked after by volunteers.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
