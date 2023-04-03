Previous
Next
SS - 3 by cocokinetic
313 / 365

SS - 3

Parked on the beach with a sleeping stray dog keeping it company. The beaches are full of stray dogs; quite a few are fed and looked after by volunteers.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise