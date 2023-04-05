Previous
Next
SS - 4 by cocokinetic
315 / 365

SS - 4

My car came back home late yesterday afternoon - with the welcome familiar sound of the tick-tick-tick of indicators that work! I have to get used to using them again. Today as I was driving, I put them on to turn right - as well as stuck my arm out the window. 🙈

So back to my car images for the month as part of the single subject challenge. I'm a couple of days behind; I'll catch up as time goes by.

This image is pure serendipity; I parked it any old where on the side of the road to check up on a couple of stray dogs, and as I walked back, I saw that it was reflected in an empty exhibition board outside a restaurant.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Well spotted reflection.
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise