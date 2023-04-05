SS - 4

My car came back home late yesterday afternoon - with the welcome familiar sound of the tick-tick-tick of indicators that work! I have to get used to using them again. Today as I was driving, I put them on to turn right - as well as stuck my arm out the window. 🙈



So back to my car images for the month as part of the single subject challenge. I'm a couple of days behind; I'll catch up as time goes by.



This image is pure serendipity; I parked it any old where on the side of the road to check up on a couple of stray dogs, and as I walked back, I saw that it was reflected in an empty exhibition board outside a restaurant.

