I parked next to a very hot and bothered guy who seemed to be having all kinds of unsolvable issues with his bike. He had an arsenal of tools lying scattered around. I asked if he needed help, perhaps fetch something or take him somewhere - he replied the only way I could help him was to throw the whole F#^***## lot into the sea, as far as we could throw it. And then he bent down to return to his messing about, so I thought I'd better leave him alone ;-)

My car - well, there's a portion of it - the side mirror and the reflection. Granted, not much, but still - it's there.
6th April 2023

Karen

