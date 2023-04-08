SS -8

A bit of a puzzling photograph. I was royally parked in by a large 4x4 behind me, with no sign of the owner, who had left his car door open.



I stepped out of my car to see if I could locate the 4x4 driver, and as I walked past the rear of my car, I noticed a portion of the 4x4’s reflection in my rear side window. So strange; he was parked behind me, how can I get that reflection in the side window? Maybe some kind of refraction going on from my car’s back window?



I completely forgot about the fact that I had been inconsiderately parked in by the 4x4, my attention was tuned into the scene in my rear side window. Even the open car door is clearly visible.



He eventually turned up, slammed his car door and just pulled off, without so much as a blink of an eye. I wonder if he even realised I was waiting for him to move his big machine out the way! What a rude driver. Anyway, he provided a photo opportunity, and for that, with some sort of twisted logic, I'm grateful.