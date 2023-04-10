Previous
SS - 10 by cocokinetic
320 / 365

SS - 10

I took the car to the car wash today for a much-needed wash. In the rain. Go figure!

But I’m actually always more concerned with the interior of the car than the exterior. I cart around wet dogs, sick dogs, gas cylinders, cases of beer, dogfood, charcoal, bags of rice, soil, pot plants, wet people, (that includes me) people with dirty shoes, (also includes me) people who smoke (doesn’t include me, I don’t smoke) - you name it, it's probably been in my car. So that's usually my priority - to get the inside vacuumed and wiped down. The exterior will always get to be dusty and mud-spattered, it’s the way the life of a car goes, but that doesn’t mean the interior can't be kept clean.
