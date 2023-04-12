Sign up
321 / 365
SS -12
I think I need both a new key and a keyholder ;-) I never really pay much attention to the key and keyholder, but looking at them close-up in this photo, I'm rather taken aback at the condition. Is that really my key?!
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 and opened the...
30-shots2023
