SS -12 by cocokinetic
SS -12

I think I need both a new key and a keyholder ;-) I never really pay much attention to the key and keyholder, but looking at them close-up in this photo, I'm rather taken aback at the condition. Is that really my key?!
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Karen

Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 and opened the...
