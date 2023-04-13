Previous
SS -13 by cocokinetic
323 / 365

SS -13

My little car really looks even smaller when parked next to my husband’s car! It's about half the size!
I never ever drive my husband’s car. Never. It's far too fancy and complicated for my abysmally simple driving skills.

Phone shot, edited in Hipstamatic.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022
88% complete

View this month

Agnes ace
I think you are smaller then your husband
April 14th, 2023  
Karen ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
We both thoroughly dislike each other's cars. I think his is too big, and he thinks mine is a Noddy car. He looks ridiculous in my car, he's far too big for it. So yes, you have a very good point!
April 14th, 2023  
