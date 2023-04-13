Sign up
Previous
Next
323 / 365
SS -13
My little car really looks even smaller when parked next to my husband’s car! It's about half the size!
I never ever drive my husband’s car. Never. It's far too fancy and complicated for my abysmally simple driving skills.
Phone shot, edited in Hipstamatic.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
2
0
Tags
30-shots2023
Agnes
ace
I think you are smaller then your husband
April 14th, 2023
Karen
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
We both thoroughly dislike each other's cars. I think his is too big, and he thinks mine is a Noddy car. He looks ridiculous in my car, he's far too big for it. So yes, you have a very good point!
April 14th, 2023
