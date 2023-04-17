Previous
SS -17
SS -17

This bobcat-type machine and I had a bit of a stand off. He came bobbing around the corner where the blue blue sign is, and I had just arrived from around the corner behind me. On the same side of the road because this construction site just takes up the whole road with all their building paraphernalia, and leaves just a portion of the road for passing traffic.

We both stood and eyeballed each other for a good moment or two.

However, the guy was busy at work, and I didn't let like the look of that big loader that could easily give my little car (with me in it) a good somersaulting; so I decided to quit the eyeballing and reverse out of there.
17th April 2023

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023
