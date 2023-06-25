Previous
Billboard on a Hill by cocokinetic
Photo 386

Billboard on a Hill

I took a quick swipe at the slow shutter app whilst my husband was driving.

I think I'm driving him ballistic with this photography stuff. Whenever he sees me, I'm either gazing and crooking my neck at something he finds incomprehensible, or prowling around with my camera or phone, or bugging him in the car to stop/turn right/turn left/go back. Please, quickly, reverse and I’ll just be 5 seconds or so. But of course, it never is just 5 seconds; it's more like 5 minutes.

I think it's fair to say he gets just a little bit exasperated at times ;-)
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise