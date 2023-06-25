Billboard on a Hill

I took a quick swipe at the slow shutter app whilst my husband was driving.



I think I'm driving him ballistic with this photography stuff. Whenever he sees me, I'm either gazing and crooking my neck at something he finds incomprehensible, or prowling around with my camera or phone, or bugging him in the car to stop/turn right/turn left/go back. Please, quickly, reverse and I’ll just be 5 seconds or so. But of course, it never is just 5 seconds; it's more like 5 minutes.



I think it's fair to say he gets just a little bit exasperated at times ;-)