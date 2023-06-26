Previous
Over the Gate by cocokinetic
Over the Gate

A pretty purple Allamanda growing over a gate I walked past earlier.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allamanda_blanchetii
26th June 2023

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone.
Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful and love the shadows too
June 26th, 2023  
