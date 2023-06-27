Previous
Blossom by cocokinetic
Blossom

A caricature (maybe meant to resemble a scarecrow?) strung up on a utility pole outside a shop which, according to the signage is a party decoration shop.

I call her Blossom; and Blossom’s been there for so long that I think if the shop had to remove her, she'd be sorely missed.
27th June 2023

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
