Decaying by cocokinetic
Photo 390

Decaying

A palm leaf that’s in the process of dying - I found the contrast between the still-living and the decayed part of the fronds quite striking.
29th June 2023

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand.
Agnes ace
Very beautiful
June 29th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely image.
June 29th, 2023  
