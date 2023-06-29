Sign up
Photo 390
Decaying
A palm leaf that’s in the process of dying - I found the contrast between the still-living and the decayed part of the fronds quite striking.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2023 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
Very beautiful
June 29th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely image.
June 29th, 2023
