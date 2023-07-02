Previous
Unhealthy by cocokinetic
Photo 393

Unhealthy

I wanted to portray someone smoking a cigarette for today’s word, which is unhealthy.

No one around me smokes, so I went and did a bit of creeping around a local fisherman’s dive to get this shot.

July ‘23 Words
Day 2
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise