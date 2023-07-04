Fire Work

I'm attempting a play on today’s word, which is fireworks, but today is not a day here for fireworks as is meant in the traditional sense, so I was a little baffled as to what to do. I thought well, I’ll just let the day go by, I can always light a match and get some sort fire thing going if need be.



And then …. a fire truck came to the rescue.



I was walking out of the pet shop when a fire lorry/truck drove past and seemingly just stopped for no real reason. I waited for a while to see what would happen next; the driver then leapt out, yanked up a manhole cover and attached the truck’s hose to a pipe in the manhole opening. I assume this exercise was some kind of water-refilling necessity.



And I guess, with a stretch of credibility, that this could also be understood as fireworks ;-)



July ‘23 Words

Day 4 - Fireworks

Photo captured in Super U road.