Lazy Work

This was a convoluted process, and I’m not at all sure it was worth it, but it’s going to have to stay.



How do you photograph ‘lazy’. There’s a difference between being tired, having a rest, being sick in bed - and being lazy.



I could’ve captured someone sleeping on the beach but that to me doesn’t signify laziness. It signifies relaxation and someone enjoying their vacation by resting and taking time out.



Or maybe a pig - but that portrayal didn’t go well with me either, somehow. I’ve never liked the expression ‘as lazy as a pig”. It denigrates the pig.



So, getting late and still no real solution, I resorted to a tactic that I know would be hopeless, but its all I have. I found a colouring book, grabbed some crayons, found an alphabet on a page and proceeded to roughly colour in the letters that spelt ‘lazy’. I individually photographed each letter and created a collage and because my colouring-in efforts are so pathetic, I added some texture in the app Mextures. Also changed the whole caboodle to BW as my colour choices were atrocious.



Only one ‘word of the day’ entry today (I sometimes do two or three, depending on what I find and see) and that's this lame result.



It wouldve probably been far more beautiful if I did it online via some colouring app, but that's too easy.



July ‘23 Words

Day 5 - Lazy



