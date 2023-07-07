Sign up
Previous
Photo 398
Shady-looking Wall
Our neighbour’s wall early this morning. Shadows were long, interesting with a couple of unknown blue shades - - and I thought this might do ok for today’s word, which is contrast.
July ‘23 Words
Day 7 - Contrast
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. I use both a Nikon D3500 as well as my iPhone. Very often my phone, as it's always at hand. I tend...
1180
photos
63
followers
32
following
Tags
july23words
,
kj23
Renee Salamon
ace
Yes! Lovely morning light
July 7th, 2023
