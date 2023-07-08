Clasp

A small purse that belonged to my late mother. She brought it with her from Holland when she emigrated to South Africa soon after WW2.



Breaks my heart at times, this little purse. What it's all seen, what it's all been through. It still contains the Dutch coins of the time, coins my mother probably put there.



Mementoes have the ability to create immense nostalgia. I'd better close my laptop and go for a walk in the brisk but warm seaside breeze.



July ‘23 Words

Day 8 - Purse