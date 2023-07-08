Previous
Clasp by cocokinetic
Photo 399

Clasp

A small purse that belonged to my late mother. She brought it with her from Holland when she emigrated to South Africa soon after WW2.

Breaks my heart at times, this little purse. What it's all seen, what it's all been through. It still contains the Dutch coins of the time, coins my mother probably put there.

Mementoes have the ability to create immense nostalgia. I'd better close my laptop and go for a walk in the brisk but warm seaside breeze.

July ‘23 Words
Day 8 - Purse
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts. I’m truly grateful.
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise