Photo 399
Clasp
A small purse that belonged to my late mother. She brought it with her from Holland when she emigrated to South Africa soon after WW2.
Breaks my heart at times, this little purse. What it's all seen, what it's all been through. It still contains the Dutch coins of the time, coins my mother probably put there.
Mementoes have the ability to create immense nostalgia. I'd better close my laptop and go for a walk in the brisk but warm seaside breeze.
July ‘23 Words
Day 8 - Purse
8th July 2023
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts. I’m truly grateful.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2023 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july23words
,
kj23
