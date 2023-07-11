Sign up
Previous
Photo 402
A Thorny Issue
The trunk of a tree I saw in the veterinary’s garden today.
I think (?) it’s a silk floss tree:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceiba_speciosa
The vet didn’t know much about this tree; the tree was in the garden when she bought the property. I found the thorns pretty amazing. Everything about this trunk suggests no climbing, hugging or touching.
Rather unsociable tree, I’d say!
July23 Words
Your Choice
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1192
photos
64
followers
32
following
110% complete
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
KinetiKola
iPhone 14 Pro Max
11th July 2023 11:19am
Public
july23words
,
kj23
Mark St Clair
ace
I totally love the shadows!
July 11th, 2023
