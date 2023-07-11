Previous
A Thorny Issue by cocokinetic
A Thorny Issue

The trunk of a tree I saw in the veterinary’s garden today.

I think (?) it’s a silk floss tree:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ceiba_speciosa

The vet didn’t know much about this tree; the tree was in the garden when she bought the property. I found the thorns pretty amazing. Everything about this trunk suggests no climbing, hugging or touching.

Rather unsociable tree, I’d say!

Mark St Clair ace
I totally love the shadows!
July 11th, 2023  
