foX Jeans by cocokinetic
foX Jeans

A while ago, I captured a photo of an attractive young woman striding in the sun - I liked her confidence, her style, and I loved the way she wore her jeans. But I didn’t quite know what to do with this capture, so into the keep-for-whenever drawer it went.

This fine and sunny Wednesday, I face a bit of code for today’s word.

After much personal eye-rolling at a couple of ludicrous efforts, I hauled out the lady in jeans, removed and replaced the background and inserted the code with all 6 f’s scattered around the place.

I took the liberty of adding a couple of words so that the advertising poster is not too obscure.

winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and editing.
July 12th, 2023  
Karen ace
@wh2021
Thanks! :-)
July 12th, 2023  
