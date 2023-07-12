foX Jeans

A while ago, I captured a photo of an attractive young woman striding in the sun - I liked her confidence, her style, and I loved the way she wore her jeans. But I didn’t quite know what to do with this capture, so into the keep-for-whenever drawer it went.



This fine and sunny Wednesday, I face a bit of code for today’s word.



After much personal eye-rolling at a couple of ludicrous efforts, I hauled out the lady in jeans, removed and replaced the background and inserted the code with all 6 f’s scattered around the place.



I took the liberty of adding a couple of words so that the advertising poster is not too obscure.



July ‘23 Words

Day 10 - Oxffffff807ab65000