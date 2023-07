Mobile Foods

A caravan-type vehicle that serves fast food at a shopping mall.



I took my iPhone8 out for a spin today; pretty much ignored it since I upgraded my phone last year. Although it doesn't have the bells and whistles and lenses the newer phone has, it still offers a clear capture with its one lens. It took some getting used to again, what with its button at the bottom and all.



July Words ‘23

Day 15 - Food